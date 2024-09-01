Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

