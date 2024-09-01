Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

