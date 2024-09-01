Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,992 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

