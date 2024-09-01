Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.16 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

