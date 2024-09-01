Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allient were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allient in the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Stock Up 1.0 %

ALNT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNT. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

