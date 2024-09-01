Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

