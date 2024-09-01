Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.