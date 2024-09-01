Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.38 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.