Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in nVent Electric by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.