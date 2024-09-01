Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

WELL stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.