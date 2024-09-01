Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of First Bancorp worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

