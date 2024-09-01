Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,346 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

