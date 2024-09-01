Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,709 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

