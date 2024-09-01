Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $227.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $228.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

