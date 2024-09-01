Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

