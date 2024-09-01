Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

