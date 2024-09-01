Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

LLY stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $892.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

