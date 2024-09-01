Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

