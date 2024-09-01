Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.