Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Canada Goose worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

