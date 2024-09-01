Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,135.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,832,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,155,577.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter.

