PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,539 shares of company stock worth $186,406.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PodcastOne Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. PodcastOne has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PodcastOne will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

See Also

