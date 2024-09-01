Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $74,931.61 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,490,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

