Ralph A. Clark Sells 5,591 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SoundThinking Trading Down 4.0 %
SSTI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoundThinking
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.