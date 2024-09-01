Ralph A. Clark Sells 5,591 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundThinking Trading Down 4.0 %

SSTI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

