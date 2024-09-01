RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $254.79 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $259.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.78.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.