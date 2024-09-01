Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.