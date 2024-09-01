Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $554.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

