Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 65.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

