Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

