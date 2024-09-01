Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 1,409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Down 0.7 %

SAPIF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Saputo has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.