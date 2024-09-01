SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

