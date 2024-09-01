Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $81.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

