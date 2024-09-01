Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

