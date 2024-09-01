Scott Hartley Acquires 21,000 Shares of Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Scott Hartley bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$49,140.00 ($33,202.70).
Scott Hartley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Scott Hartley bought 8,000 shares of Insignia Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$19,440.00 ($13,135.14).
Insignia Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 6.20.
About Insignia Financial
Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.
