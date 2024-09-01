Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 223.0% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.55 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $113.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.