SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.35 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.