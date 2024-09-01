Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 23.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $61,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

