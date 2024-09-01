Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

