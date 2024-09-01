Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

