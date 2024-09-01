Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 657 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $314.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.