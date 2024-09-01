Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

SHOP stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

