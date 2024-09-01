Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Decreases By 18.8%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,275.8 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDF opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

