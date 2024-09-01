Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Decreases By 18.8%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,256,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,275.8 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
OTCMKTS NCBDF opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
