Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.