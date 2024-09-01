Signaturefd LLC Buys 175 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 85.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

