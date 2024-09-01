Signaturefd LLC Buys 314 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

