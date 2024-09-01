Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

