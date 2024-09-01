Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.