Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $3,705,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ventas stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

