Signaturefd LLC Has $418,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.72 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

