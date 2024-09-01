Signaturefd LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

EXC stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

